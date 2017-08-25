Breaking News Bar
 
A timeline of First Division Museum milestones

  • Visitors explore the original First Division Museum during its grand opening in August 1960.

    Courtesy of Cantigny Park

  • Crowds line up out the door to attend the grand opening of the original First Division Museum in August 1960.

    Courtesy of Cantigny Park

  • The tanks that now stand guard outside the First Division Museum used to sit between the front entrance and the Visitor Center.

    Courtesy of Cantigny Park

 

The First Division Museum will unveil its renovated exhibits Saturday. Here's a look back on the history of the museum in Wheaton:

1958: Cantigny Park opens at the former estate of Col. Robert R. McCormick.

1960: The original First Division Museum opens in what is now the Visitor Center.

1992: New First Division Museum opens in current building on the park's south side.

March 2016: First Division Museum officials announce redesign.

April 2017: Landscape portion of "Project New Leaf," a $25 million transformation of Cantigny Park, breaks ground.

August 2017: First Division Museum reopens with renovated exhibits.

