A timeline of First Division Museum milestones

The First Division Museum will unveil its renovated exhibits Saturday. Here's a look back on the history of the museum in Wheaton:
1958: Cantigny Park opens at the former estate of Col. Robert R. McCormick.
1960: The original First Division Museum opens in what is now the Visitor Center.
1992: New First Division Museum opens in current building on the park's south side.
March 2016: First Division Museum officials announce redesign.
April 2017: Landscape portion of "Project New Leaf," a $25 million transformation of Cantigny Park, breaks ground.
August 2017: First Division Museum reopens with renovated exhibits.