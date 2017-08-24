Lake County dancer says $148 million will make her less of a burden

COURTESY OF ABC 7 CHICAGOTierney Darden, a former dancer here departing court in Chicago after a jury awarded $148 million Wednesday. She had sued the city of Chicago after she was paralyzed by a collapsing bus shelter in 2015 at O'Hare International Airport.

A paralyzed dancer from Lake County said Thursday a $148 million settlement will help her to be less of a burden to her caretaker parents.

"I feel like I'm a burden on my family," 26-year old Tierney Darden of Vernon Hills said at a news conference at Chicago's Alise Hotel. "It didn't have to happen to me. It shouldn't have happened to me."

Parents David and Trudy Darden, have been providing round-the-clock care to their daughter while working full time. They "need to live their life, too," she said.

Darden sued the city of Chicago and the Chicago Department of Aviation for negligence after a bus shelter at O'Hare International Airport collapsed on her during a storm in August 2015.

The city had offered to settle the case for $22 million but Darden's attorney, Patrick Salvi refused, he told reporters.

"Our last demand (during settlement talks) was $95 million and negotiations ended there," Salvi said.

But jurors' award of nearly $150 million to Darden Wednesday evening surprised her and her family, they said Thursday.

"We are seriously trying to wrap our heads around this. It was a bit of surprise," mother Trudy Darden said.

The settlement, which Salvi described as "truly meritorious," includes $56 million earmarked for Tierney Darden's "future loss of a normal life," $10 million for past pain and suffering, $30 million for future pain and suffering, $32 million for future medical expenses, among other damages, according to court documents.

Darden cried when she heard the jury's award. Once court was dismissed, jurors crossed the courtroom to hug her.

During the trial, the jury heard from Darden and her family, who testified about her constant pain and suffering. They also saw video of what her life is like, requiring 24-hour care and use of a wheelchair.

On Aug. 2, 2015, Darden had just arrived home on a flight from Minnesota and was waiting for a bus with her mother and sister near Terminal 2 at the O'Hare lower street level when a storm rolled through the Chicago area about 2:40 p.m. The women were returning from a shopping trip for bridesmaid dresses for an upcoming wedding when the pedestrian shelter, weighing more than 750 pounds, became loose and fell onto Tierney Darden, attorneys said.

She was left paralyzed from the waist down.

It was determined the shelter had missing bolts. An investigation later found other shelters at O'Hare were poorly maintained, with missing bolts, corroded parts or broken brackets. Five months before the trial, the city admitted wrongful conduct for the situation, Darden's attorneys said.

"Without question she's a victim of careless, reckless conduct on the part of the city," Salvi said Thursday. He said he hoped the case would prompt thorough and regular checks of shelters by O'Hare and airports across the country.

Darden said she's focused on pain management and recovery in the immediate future.

Salvi noted she's being treated by a renowned spinal cord specialist at the University of Illinois.

"You're looking at her public face right now," her father, David Darden, said. "We're watching her struggle with pain, watching her struggle with everyday things."