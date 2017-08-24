Kane assessments supervisor targets tax dollars for newspapers

As Kane County officials seek to close a $5.6 million projected budget gap for 2018, Kane County Supervisor of Assessments Mark Armstrong on Thursday suggested halting spending tax dollars in local newspapers.

The $1.26 million budget for Armstrong's office is only about 2 percent of the county's $60 million general fund budget. But Armstrong earmarks about 8 percent of his expenses, some $106,000 this year, to publish changes in property assessments in local newspapers, including the Daily Herald.

State law requires those notices.

They include the name of the person who owns the property, the parcel number and the amount of the assessment. Township assessors decide which properties receive assessment changes. But the county foots the bill to publish the notice of those changes. Armstrong said that's not a fair deal.

"We have zero control over how many parcels get changed," Armstrong said. "We have four new township assessors in Kane County. Some ran on a platform of revising all the assessments. That means we're going to pay more."

Armstrong said it is all wasted taxpayer money. The county already mails letters to each person with an assessment change. It also publishes the full list of changes on the supervisor's website.

In 2019, there will be a quadrennial reassessment that affects all property in the county. Armstrong's publishing costs will jump to about $150,000.

Armstrong is a vocal member of the County Assessment Officers Association of Illinois. The group tried eliminating the state law requiring newspaper publication of assessment changes in 2011. The effort failed, but Armstrong said his group plans to try again in hopes of avoiding the larger printing bill coming in 2019. He expects substantial pushback from the newspaper industry.

"In my experience, the newspapers are very, very fussy about that revenue source," Armstrong said. "They like those sweet, sweet taxpayer dollars."