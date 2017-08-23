SUV crashes into Round Lake Park police station

An 81-year-old woman escaped serious harm Wednesday morning when the SUV she was driving crashed into the Round Lake Park police station. She was not charged. Courtesy of Round Lake Park police

An SUV crashed into the Round Lake Park police station Wednesday morning. "It sounded similar to an explosion," Chief George Filenko said. Courtesy of Round Lake Park police

The Round Lake Park police station sustained significant structural damage Wednesday morning when an SUV crashed into the side of the building. The vehicle's driver, an 81-year-old woman, suffered minor injuries. She was not charged. Courtesy of Round Lake Park police

Round Lake Park police received a major shock Wednesday morning when an 81-year-old woman drove an SUV into a police station wall, causing significant structural damage to the building, authorities said.

Chief George Filenko said he was on a conference call in his office at about 10:15 a.m. "when the building shook and it sounded similar to an explosion."

"My administrative assistant immediately notified me a car had hit the front of the building" Filenko said in an email.

Filenko said the woman drove her 2008 Chevy Equinox over a curb block into the front of the building at 215 E Main St. (Route 134).

The administrative assistant immediately rendered aid to the driver until the fire department arrived on the scene. The woman suffered minor injuries in the crash, but was not transported to the hospital, Filenko said.

She was not charged.

A Round Lake Park building inspector deemed most of the building safe, and public works crews installed temporary support jacks to bolster the structure in the affected area.

"We're just glad no one was injured," Filenko said. "Buildings can be repaired"

The crash remains under investigation.