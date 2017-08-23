Roskam: Trump should refocus 'struggling' agenda on core themes

President Donald Trump should refocus his "struggling" agenda on issues that unite fellow Republicans, U.S. Rep. Peter Roskam advises.

Roskam was speaking in advance of a lunchtime address Wednesday in Palatine hosted by several suburban chambers of commerce.

"There's elements of reforming the tax code and repealing and replacing Obamacare that are good ideas, but without question there are distinctions and I think he's obviously struggling right now," the congressman said. "My advice would be to put the Twitter account down and focus on the core themes that the American public has an expectation that we get done. We've got a health care system that really needs a lot of attention and a tax code that's desperately broken."

Roskam, of Wheaton, did not refer to a specific Trump Twitter comment, but the president in the past 24 hours has praised his backers at an Arizona rally, attacked GOP Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona and blamed the "fake news media" for reaction to his statements on violence in Charlottesville.

Roskam also chided Trump for being "dismissive" of the Russian election hacking investigation.

"Obviously there's a concern about Russian intervention in the American election process," he said. "There's an investigation there that's important and ongoing."

When asked by someone in the audience if he would vote to impeach Trump if evidence shows the president colluded with Russia.

"I'm not going to get ahead of any sort of question like that," Roskam said. "We'll let the facts and the investigation lead to a conclusion. And common sense dictates that you would preclude judgment on anything that you have an official action. That's like asking a juror what's your opinion about a particular situation when you haven't heard any testimony."

About three dozen protesters waving banners and chanting gathered outside the Palatine banquet hall where Roskam was speaking.

The protesters complained Roskam is refusing to hold public town halls or other forums with residents of his district. They griped that Roskam has not held an open forum for voters for years but instead sticks to friendlier crowds like chambers or GOP gatherings.

"It's insulting to assume we are not capable of engaging in civilized discourse," said Carolynne Funk of the group Resist the Sixth, for Roskam's 6th District.

About 10 Palatine police officers were deployed to the event.

For his part, Roskam said he plans to continue pushing Republican tax policies and that his views on those measures align with Trump's. However, he said he disagrees with the president on other issues, such as funding of Great Lakes rehabilitation programs.

"When he called for the near elimination of Great Lakes restoration funding, I said that's something we can't abide and we're going to be successful in restoring that funding," Roskam said.

At least five Democrats are vying to run against Roskam next year in the 6th, which voted for Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016.