updated: 8/23/2017 12:44 PM

Roskam: Trump should 'put the Twitter account down'

  • Protesters march at an appearance by U.S. Rep. Peter Roskam Wednesday in Palatine.

    Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • U.S. Rep. Peter Roskam of Wheaton

President Donald Trump should "put the Twitter account down," Republican U.S. Rep. Peter Roskam advises.

Roskam was speaking in advance of a lunchtime address Wednesday in Palatine hosted by several suburban chambers of commerce.

Roskam, of Wheaton, did not refer to a specific Trump Twitter comment, but the president in the past 24 hours has praised his backers at an Arizona rally, attacked GOP Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona and blamed the "fake news media" for reaction to his statements on violence in Charlottesville.

About three dozen protesters waving banners and chanting gathered outside the Palatine banquet hall where Roskam was speaking.

The protesters complained the congressman is refusing to hold public town halls or other forums with residents of his district. They complained Roskam has not held an open forum for voters for years but instead sticks to friendlier crowds like chambers or GOP gatherings.

"It's insulting to assume we are not capable of engaging in civilized discourse," said Carolynne Funk of the group Resist the Sixth, for Roskam's 6th District.

For his part, Roskam said he plans to continue pushing Republican tax policies and that his views on those measures align with Trump's. However, he said he disagrees with the president on other issues, such as funding of Great Lakes rehabilitation programs.

At least five Democrats are vying to run against Roskam next year in the 6th, which voted for Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016.

