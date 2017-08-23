Lake County deputies, detectives become TV stars on 'Live PD'

Lake County Sheriff Mark Curran says having his deputies appear on the A&E Network show "Live PD" has been a benefit to the department and community. "I absolutely believe this was a successful idea," he said. Courtesy of Lake County Sheriff

Lake County sheriff's deputies and detectives appeared on the A&E Network show "Live PD" over the past six weeks. Courtesy of Lake County Sheriff

Pink handcuffs, "Even Flow" and butter burgers.

If these terms are strange to you, then you haven't been watching deputies and detectives from the Lake County sheriff's office on the hit television show "Live PD."

Ten deputies and detectives from the Lake County sheriff's office have been featured live and via tape delay for the past six weeks on the show, which airs Friday and Saturday nights on the A&E Network.

Several camera crews went on the road with police, while others climbed in boats and patrolled the Chain O' Lakes with the sheriff's marine unit.

To get you up to speed: Pink handcuffs refer to the shackles Deputy Rebecca Loeb carries with her to make arrests.

"Even Flow" is the title of a Pearl Jam song a suspect sang on camera to Detective Eric Carstensen.

And butter burger refers to the food a man asked Detective Matthew Harmon to retrieve from his motel room near Antioch during a domestic disturbance.

"Initially, I was nervous about it," Loeb said of her appearance on the show. "But once we got to know the camera crew and became used to them being around, it was a good time."

"Live PD" is a reality-based show that follows police officers all over the nation as they respond to calls in their communities. Most segments are live, but some are taped during the week to augment live shots during the three-hour episodes.

A video screenshot from a recent episode of A&E Network's "Live PD" featuring Lake County sheriff's deputies in action. - Courtesy of Lake County Sheriff and A&E

The filming of "Live PD" in Lake County ended Saturday night, but Lake County Sheriff Mark Curran said his office has discussed future appearances with show producers. Segments that were taped but not shown over the last six weeks are expected to air on a spinoff show called "Live PD: Police Patrol."

"I am exceptionally proud of what we have seen so far," Curran said. "It shows Lake County deputies are relatable, and people in our community feel they can communicate with them."

According to show producer Big Fish Entertainment, "Live PD" is the top unscripted crime series on cable and ranks first among original cable programs on Friday and Saturday night with adults ages 25 to 54. Since its debut in October 2016, "Live PD" premieres are averaging 1.4 million viewers, according to the producers.

With domestic disturbances, police chases and the occasional run-in with comical characters, the show reveals what officers face on a daily basis.

Loeb and Carstensen volunteered to bring a camera crew with them on patrol, but Detective Trish List said she was approached by the command staff to bring a crew along.

"(Sgt.) Chris (Covelli) twisted my arm," List said, jokingly. "He knew that not a day went by where something ridiculous didn't happen on my shift."

And crazy things have happened.

One of Carstensen's arrests even went viral after a suspect busted out a spirited rendition of Pearl Jam's "Even Flow" after he was handcuffed. The clip took off online when Pearl Jam retweeted the video from their official Twitter account. It soon was favorited more than 10,000 times and shared more than 4,000 times.

Featured sheriff's personnel have become semifamous due to their time on the show.

Carstensen and Loeb said their Twitter feeds have blown up since the airing of episodes, and List's Facebook account has received dozens of new friend requests.

"People really get into the show," Carstensen said, adding his 10-day-old Twitter account quickly climbed to 1,600 followers. "It really is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

Loeb said fans of the show play "Live PD Bingo" online, in which people gain squares for events or items they see on air.

- Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer The pink handcuffs used by Lake County sheriff's Deputy Rebecca Loeb have been featured on the A&E Network show "Live PD."

"The pink handcuffs became a square on the bingo game," Loeb said with a laugh, adding she now has more than 5,000 Twitter followers. "Every day, I get messages from people in my Twitter. It's crazy."

Other viewers show play a "Live PD" fantasy game. As with fantasy football, police officers earn points for specific actions on air -- reading someone their Miranda rights is 2 points, while making an arrest is 6 points.

Curran said taking part in the show makes the office more transparent and helps people in Lake County get to know the men and women patrolling the streets.

"I absolutely believe this was a successful idea," Curran said. "I look at the comments on social media and it's very positive. I think people are proud of the sheriff's office. And I encourage other law enforcement to embrace the idea and not run from these opportunities when they have the chance."