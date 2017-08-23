Breaking News Bar
 
Kane County
updated: 8/23/2017 2:22 PM

Kane needs new Metra member

  • Metra board member Manny Barbosa is a retired judge from Elgin.

Kane County officials began searching for a new Metra representative this week, a position with both perks and challenges.

Elgin resident Manny Barbosa is the county's current Metra board member. The retired judge, whose term is expiring, became Kane County Board Chairman Chris Lauzen's first appointment to the board following the resignation of Mike McCoy. McCoy resigned when the directors came under fire for a $871,000 severance package they gave to former Metra Executive Director Alex Clifford. That deal came when Clifford threatened a lawsuit and wrote a letter stating he was pushed out for refusing to go along with patronage requests.

Several state lawmakers then labeled the board of directors positions as patronage appointments. They voted to strip the health insurance and pension benefits attached to the job. The $15,000 salary for the part-time position remains. So do the agency's financial challenges.

Metra has a 2017 operating budget of $781.2 million and a capital program totaling $279.5 million. Metra officials have said that's not enough money to address the system's aging infrastructure. The directors approved three unpopular fare increases over the last three years. But incoming Metra CEO Jim Derwinski still faces budget problems. Lower than expected RTA sales tax collections are fueling a $22 million gap between expected funds and what is available.

Trustworthiness was a key aspect in Lauzen's selection of Barbosa. During the application process, Lauzen said he looked for administrative, management and budgetary skills, knowledge of Kane County and a desire to keep taxes low.

The next appointment will follow a similar process. Lauzen will accept applications through Sept. 19. Then he will convene a panel to narrow down the list of applicants to a handful of finalists. Lauzen will then make a recommendation to the full county board Oct. 10.

State law says Metra board members can't serve on any other appointed or elected body except a school board.

County officials promised to make the list of applicants and finalists public.

