updated: 8/23/2017 12:53 PM

Antioch theater troupe to perform 'Treasure Island'

Daily Herald report

An adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson's "Treasure Island" opens Friday, Sept. 15 and will run Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays for three weekends at PM&L Theatre, 877 Main St., Antioch.

In a tale of treachery and mayhem featuring a rowdy bunch of swashbucklers, a fatherless 14-year-old year old longing for adventure discovers a treasure map, joins a crew and meets Long John Silver.

"Treasure Island" will run at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Sept. 15, 16, 22, 23, 29 and 30, and at 2:30 p.m. Sundays, Sept. 17, 24, and Oct. 1. Tickets are $15 for adults and $13 for seniors and students. Call (847) 395-3055 or visit the box office http://www.pmltheatre.com/ for tickets.

PM&L is a nonprofit, community-based volunteer organization.

