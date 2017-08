Tom Skilling's reaction to eclipse in Carbondale goes viral

BRIAN HILL/bhill@dailyherald.com, April 2012WGN-TV meteorologist Tom Skilling, show here at Fermilab in Batavia April 2012, got very emotional about the eclipse while viewing it in Carbondale. His reaction to the event went viral.

WGN-TV meteorologist Tom Skilling got very emotional during the total solar eclipse in Carbondale and his reaction to the event has gone viral.

Tom Skilling was trending on Twitter in Chicago for hours after the event, and multiple websites had stories about his emotional reaction.