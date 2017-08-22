Breaking News Bar
 
Illinois
updated: 8/22/2017 11:23 PM

Rauner to sign immigration bill making Illinois a sanctuary state

  Gov. Bruce Rauner plans to sign into law on Monday both an automatic voter registration and an immigration measure that would limit the role of local law enforcement in federal efforts

    Gov. Bruce Rauner plans to sign into law on Monday both an automatic voter registration and an immigration measure that would limit the role of local law enforcement in federal efforts
SPRINGFIELD -- Gov. Bruce Rauner plans to sign into law on Monday both an automatic voter registration and an immigration measure that would limit the role of local law enforcement in federal efforts -- a move that may spark some backlash among his conservative base.

Last week the governor on WBEZ-FM called the immigration measure -- the Illinois Trust Act -- "very reasonable," but he would not confirm whether he'd sign it. On Tuesday, the governor's office confirmed he'd sign the immigration and voter registration measures on Monday.

The immigration legislation would prohibit police in Illinois from detaining or arresting a person based on their immigration status or on federal immigration detainer. It would allow law enforcement officials, however, to detain a person with a judge's order.

