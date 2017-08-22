Flashing beacons added at crossing near Libertyville High School

New flashing beacons have been added to the pedestrian crossing installed last year near Libertyville High School, according to village officials.

Police say drivers should be aware of the crossing at Route 176 and Dymond Road and yield to pedestrians who indicate they are trying to cross.

Pedestrians are urged to push the signal button to alert vehicles that they want to cross, and continue use caution when crossing even when the beacon is flashing.

The village installed the crosswalk and pedestrian signs in August 2016 to improve pedestrian safety at the intersection, particular for students walking to and from the neighboring high school.