Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 8/22/2017 1:41 PM

Flashing beacons added at crossing near Libertyville High School

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald report

New flashing beacons have been added to the pedestrian crossing installed last year near Libertyville High School, according to village officials.

Police say drivers should be aware of the crossing at Route 176 and Dymond Road and yield to pedestrians who indicate they are trying to cross.

Pedestrians are urged to push the signal button to alert vehicles that they want to cross, and continue use caution when crossing even when the beacon is flashing.

The village installed the crosswalk and pedestrian signs in August 2016 to improve pedestrian safety at the intersection, particular for students walking to and from the neighboring high school.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account