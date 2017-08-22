3 Grayslake police officers injured rescuing teen from fire

Three police officers were injured rescuing a teenager from a house fire in Grayslake early Tuesday, authorities said.

Firefighters from the Grayslake Fire Protection District were called to the 300 block of Normandy Lane for a report of a structure fire with a trapped person at 12:34 a.m., authorities said in a news release early Tuesday.

Firefighters found Grayslake police officers rescuing an occupant through the front door of the home, authorities said. The police officers had linked arms and crawled through smoke to rescue a 17-year-old boy trapped upstairs, according to media reports.

The teenager and three officers were taken to area hospitals for treatment, authorities said. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Two officers were treated and released. The teenager went to the burn unit at Loyola University Medical Center, and the third police officer remained hospitalized at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, according to reports.

At 8:30 a.m., about a dozen officers remained at the house, which had been surround by yellow police tape. Authorities did not release a cause of the blaze and damage totals.

A woman and her two grandchildren live at the home, according to reports.

The fire remains under investigation by the Grayslake Fire Protection District, with assistance from the Illinois State Fire Marshal's Office.

Grayslake firefighters received assistance at the scene from departments in Round Lake, Libertyville, Gurnee, Newport, Mundelein, and Lake Zurich.

Crews from Spring Grove, Antioch, Countryside and Knollwood provided station coverage while firefighters were at the scene.

• Reporter Chacour Koop contributed to this story.