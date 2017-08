What time the eclipse will start in Chicago suburbs

The full solar eclipse is seen in Saint Pierre du Port near Normandy, France, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 1999. The moon smothered the light of the sun Wednesday as the last total solar eclipse of the millennium swept across Europe toward the Bay of Bengal. Associated Press

Daily Herald staff report

The Chicago area won't get a total solar eclipse Monday, but it will still be a rare experience. Here's what you'll see:

• The skies will gradually darken beginning about 11:54 a.m., depending on your exact location.

• About 1:19 p.m., the moon will block 87 percent of the sun.

• The eclipse will end about 2:42 p.m. Source: NASA.gov