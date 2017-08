Marching Patriots to preview halftime show Tuesday

Stevenson High School's Marching Patriots will give a preview of their 2017 halftime show Tuesday night.

The performance is set for 8 p.m. at the stadium of the school, 1 Stevenson Drive, in Lincolnshire.

Admission is free and open to the public.