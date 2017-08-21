Images: Solar Eclipse Across the United States

See moments from the solar eclipse as seen in southern Illinois and across the United States. This was the first total solar eclipse in the U.S. since 1979.
The International Space Station is silhouetted against the sun during a partial solar eclipse Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, as seen from Ross Lake, Northern Cascades National Park, in Washington.
Associated Press
Annie Gray Penuel and Lauren Peck, both of Dallas, wear their makeshift eclipse glasses at Nashville's eclipse viewing party ahead of the solar eclipse at First Tennessee Park on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.
Associated Press
This eight picture combo shows the path of the sun during a total eclipse by the moon Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, near Redmond, Ore.
Associated Press
First lady Melania Trump, President Donald Trump, and their son Barron Trump view the solar eclipse, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, at the White House in Washington.
Associated Press
Mexican players put on solar eclipse glasses for a television spot, just before a Little League World Series game against Asia-Pacific in Volunteer Stadium in South Williamsport, Pa., Monday, Aug. 21, 2017.
Associated Press
Julian Ledger, of Los Angeles, photographs the solar eclipse while his wife Shayde Ledger and friend Annemarie Penny, right dance during totality at the Albany Regional Airport in Albany, Ore., Monday, Aug. 21, 2017.
Associated Press
The moon is seen as it starts passing in front of the sun during a solar eclipse from Ross Lake, Northern Cascades National Park, in Washington on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017.
Associated Press
The moon almost eclipses the sun during a near total solar eclipse as seen from Salem, Ore., Monday, Aug. 21, 2017.
Associated Press
Vice President Mike Pence, with students from Cornerstone Schools, watches the solar eclipse, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, at the U.S. Naval Observatory in Washington.
Associated Press
A crowd wears protective glasses as they watch the beginning of the solar eclipse from Salem, Ore., Monday, Aug. 21, 2017.
Associated Press
A woman reacts while looking through special glasses to view a partial solar eclipse Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, in New York.
Associated Press
Associated Press Beach goers look up during a solar eclipse Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, on the beach at Isle of Palms, S.C. The city of Isle of Palms hosted a beach party "Get Eclipsed on IOP".
Clouds break to show the partial solar eclipse behind the cross of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Janesville on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017.
Associated Press
Elijah Weber, 12, looks at the solar eclipse at Burnet Middle School in Austin, Texas, on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017.
Associated Press
This photo shows a partial eclipse of the sun from downtown Minneapolis, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017.
Associated Press
Jim Cleveland, of Shelbyville, Ky., sets up a camera at his campsite at sunrise as he prepares for the solar eclipse Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, on the Orchard Dale historical farm near Hopkinsville, Ky. The location, which is in the path of totality, is also at the point of greatest intensity.
Associated Press
The sun is shown just before a total eclipse by the moon, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, near Redmond, Ore.
Associated Press
A total solar eclipse is seen above the Bald Knob Cross of Peace Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, in Alto Pass, Ill. More than 700 people visited the over 100 foot cross for the event.
Associated Press
Belen Jesuit Preparatory School students look through solar glasses as they watch the eclipse, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, in Miami.
Associated Press
Maliq Trigg, a senior at the new Frederick Douglass High School, took an iPhone photo through his safety glasses as he watched the solar eclipse in Thoroughbred Park, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017.
Associated Press
Zenobia Stonewall prepares to watch the solar eclipse outside Adler Planetarium on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, in Chicago.
Associated Press
The diamond ring effect appears as the solar eclipse totality ends Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, over the Orchard Dale historical farm near Hopkinsville, Ky. The location, which is in the path of totality, is also at the point of greatest intensity.
Associated Press
Ann Kim Tenhor, of Arlington, Mass., uses protective eclipse glasses to view a partial solar eclipse, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, on the campus of Massachusetts Institute of Technology, in Cambridge, Mass.
Associated Press
Saluki cheerleaders try out eclipse glasses that they were giving out to visitors to Saluki Stadium on the campus of Southern Illinois University Carbondale, Ill., on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. Scientists said Monday's total eclipse would cast a shadow that would race through 14 states including Illinois.
Associated Press
A crowd gathers in front of the Hollywood sign at the Griffith Observatory to watch the solar eclipse in Los Angeles on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017.
Associated Press
A family sets up a tent at their campsite at sunrise for the solar eclipse Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, on the Orchard Dale historical farm near Hopkinsville, Ky. The location, which is in the path of totality, is also at the point of greatest intensity.
Associated Press
The moon covers the sun during a total eclipse Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, near Redmond, Ore.
Associated Press
People wait in line to buy viewing glasses for the eclipse at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles early Monday, Aug. 21, 2017.
Associated Press
A near total solar eclipse is seen over midtown Atlanta, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017.
Associated Press
Ashley Ann Sander hawks solar eclipse glasses on the side of the road to tourists approaching town for $10 a pair Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, near Clayton, Ga., a city in the path of totality in North Georgia.
Associated Press
At Augusta University, a large cloud covered the sun during totality frustrating eclipse watchers like AU Financial Aid Director Debbie Turner, left, and Associate VP for Enrollment David Barron, at the AU Summerville campus in Augusta, Ga., Monday, Aug. 21, 2017.
Associated Press
The moon begins to block the sun as a solar eclipse is seen through the clouds over the Gateway Arch, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, in St. Louis. The Gateway Arch was just a few miles outside of the path of totality.
Associated Press