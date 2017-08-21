Firefighter hurt battling Naperville house fire early Monday

A firefighter was transported to a hospital after suffering a medical issue while battling a blaze in Naperville Monday morning, authorities said.

Firefighters were called to the 2400 block of Madera Lane at 1:05 a.m. Monday for the fire in a single family home, authorities said.

The home was completely engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived, authorities said in a news release early Monday. The fire was upgraded to a box alarm, bringing additional firefighters from Downers Grove, Bolingbrook, Plainfield, Lisle, and Woodridge.

Two residents inside the home escaped the fire before firefighters arrived, officials said. The firefighter was transported to Edward Hospital for evaluation of the unknown medical condition, officials said.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze in about 45 minutes.

The home was deemed uninhabitable.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.