Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 8/21/2017 6:07 AM

Firefighter hurt battling Naperville house fire early Monday

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Lee Filas
 
 

A firefighter was transported to a hospital after suffering a medical issue while battling a blaze in Naperville Monday morning, authorities said.

Firefighters were called to the 2400 block of Madera Lane at 1:05 a.m. Monday for the fire in a single family home, authorities said.

The home was completely engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived, authorities said in a news release early Monday. The fire was upgraded to a box alarm, bringing additional firefighters from Downers Grove, Bolingbrook, Plainfield, Lisle, and Woodridge.

Two residents inside the home escaped the fire before firefighters arrived, officials said. The firefighter was transported to Edward Hospital for evaluation of the unknown medical condition, officials said.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze in about 45 minutes.

The home was deemed uninhabitable.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account