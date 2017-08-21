Fire causes setback to Norris Recreation Center upgrade in St. Charles

St. Charles school officials spent most of the summer working on a face-lift for the Norris Recreation Center. An unplanned event Monday will mean there's a lot more work to do.

A fire shortly after 8 a.m. in a men's locker room caused $250,000 worth of damage. Eight fire departments responded to the alarm, which was automatically triggered by the existing fire safety system. The fire took 30 minutes to get under control. A firefighter was taken to Delnor Hospital in Geneva. He was treated and released for what fire officials described as a minor injury.

The occupants of the building at the time of the fire evacuated without injury. The $250,000 estimated loss is the result of extensive smoke penetration through the building.

The Norris Center, which is operated in a partnership agreement between the school and park districts, was nearing the end stages of $2.27 million worth of construction work. School board members are set to get an update on that work Thursday night.