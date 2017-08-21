Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 8/21/2017 3:06 PM

Fire causes setback to Norris Recreation Center upgrade in St. Charles

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
James Fuller
 
 

St. Charles school officials spent most of the summer working on a face-lift for the Norris Recreation Center. An unplanned event Monday will mean there's a lot more work to do.

A fire shortly after 8 a.m. in a men's locker room caused $250,000 worth of damage. Eight fire departments responded to the alarm, which was automatically triggered by the existing fire safety system. The fire took 30 minutes to get under control. A firefighter was taken to Delnor Hospital in Geneva. He was treated and released for what fire officials described as a minor injury.

The occupants of the building at the time of the fire evacuated without injury. The $250,000 estimated loss is the result of extensive smoke penetration through the building.

The Norris Center, which is operated in a partnership agreement between the school and park districts, was nearing the end stages of $2.27 million worth of construction work. School board members are set to get an update on that work Thursday night.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account