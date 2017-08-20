Breaking News Bar
 
A variety of Lake County agribusinesses will be open to the public for an inaugural farm stroll from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17. This is an educational self-guided tour of local farms with no set agenda. Participants can visit as many farms as they would like to experience during designated hours. There is no charge for the tour but products will be sold at various stops. The Farm Stroll is presented as a partnership by the Lake County Farm Bureau, the University of Illinois Extension, and the College of Lake County Horticulture Department. Contact Andy Blaul at (847) 223-6506 or ablaul@ameritech.net.

