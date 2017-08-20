High speed thrills at Winfield Criterium

Hundreds of cyclists sped through the streets of Winfield as residents cheered them on from sidewalks and front yards Sunday during the village's annual criterium-style races.

Organizers of the Winfield Criterium expected about 1,000 spectators to watch as riders competed in a series of professional and amateur races on a course set up along Winfield Road, Washington Avenue, Summit Drive and Beecher Avenue.

More than $6,000 in prize money was at stake, enough to draw pros from across the Midwest.

Unlike road racing events such as the Tour de France, a criterium sees competitors racing multiple laps on a course of less than a mile. That makes the races particularly thrilled for spectators who get to see the cyclists pass by numerous times at high speeds.

The event, which began 17 years ago as a way to draw more people to Winfield's downtown, is organized by the Athletes By Design Cycling Club.