Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 8/20/2017 6:12 PM

High speed thrills at Winfield Criterium

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Will Holzhauer, right, of Geneva stays just ahead of David Kosela of Downers Grove in the USAC-Junior Boys 9-14 category at the Winfield Criterium bicycle races Sunday.

      Will Holzhauer, right, of Geneva stays just ahead of David Kosela of Downers Grove in the USAC-Junior Boys 9-14 category at the Winfield Criterium bicycle races Sunday.
    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Competitors in the USAC-Women's 4/5 race round turn four Sunday during the Winfield Criterium bicycle races.

      Competitors in the USAC-Women's 4/5 race round turn four Sunday during the Winfield Criterium bicycle races.
    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • The USAC-Men's 4/5 field heads into the first turn Sunday during the Winfield Criterium bicycle races.

      The USAC-Men's 4/5 field heads into the first turn Sunday during the Winfield Criterium bicycle races.
    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Competitors leave the starting line Sunday during the Winfield Criterium bicycle races.

      Competitors leave the starting line Sunday during the Winfield Criterium bicycle races.
    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

Hundreds of cyclists sped through the streets of Winfield as residents cheered them on from sidewalks and front yards Sunday during the village's annual criterium-style races.

Organizers of the Winfield Criterium expected about 1,000 spectators to watch as riders competed in a series of professional and amateur races on a course set up along Winfield Road, Washington Avenue, Summit Drive and Beecher Avenue.

More than $6,000 in prize money was at stake, enough to draw pros from across the Midwest.

Unlike road racing events such as the Tour de France, a criterium sees competitors racing multiple laps on a course of less than a mile. That makes the races particularly thrilled for spectators who get to see the cyclists pass by numerous times at high speeds.

The event, which began 17 years ago as a way to draw more people to Winfield's downtown, is organized by the Athletes By Design Cycling Club.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account