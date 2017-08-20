Cloudy forecast could threaten eclipse experience in the suburbs

Cloudy skies predicted for the suburbs Monday afternoon could threaten the historic celestial experience for those planning to view it from home.

Skies are expected to be mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms when a partial eclipse passes through the region at 1:19 p.m., said Amy Seeley, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

The forecast could be bad news for Chicago-area residents hoping to catch a glimpse of the eclipse, as clear skies are required for a complete viewing such an event, Seeley said. Cloudy conditions likely will be steady throughout northern Illinois and Indiana, she said, giving suburbanites limited options for finding clearer skies nearby.

Even with clouds, suburban viewers will get to experience some impacts of the eclipse. According to the American Astronomical Society, the cloudy skies will darken, temperatures will fall and birds and other wildlife in the area will exhibit changes in behavior.

Those heading downstate, where a total eclipse can be observed, have a higher chance of being able to witness the cosmic event in full. The National Weather Service is calling for mostly sunny conditions with clouds covering 33 percent of the sky at 1 p.m. in Carbondale.

Conditions are expected to be similar about 10 miles south in Makanda, where the full eclipse will last longer than anywhere else in the country.

Even if Mother Nature cooperates, the eclipse will only cover about 87 percent of the sun in the suburbs. Free viewing events are being hosted by libraries, schools, planetariums and organizations throughout the Chicago area.

The suburbs are expected to experience scattered showers throughout the day Monday, along with clouds covering about 65 percent of the sky at 1 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Conditions could be partly sunny in Arlington Heights, Gurnee and Naperville but will remain mostly cloudy out west toward Elgin.