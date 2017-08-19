Breaking News Bar
 
Body found in Aurora garage

Daily Herald report

Aurora police are investigating the death of an unidentified person whose body was found Friday in an unattached garage on the 800 block of Second Avenue.

In a statement, police said the body was discovered around 11:40 a.m. by a cleaning crew that was clearing out the property for a buyer of the house. The identity and gender of the deceased is yet to be determined, authorities said.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday morning. Once the deceased is identified, the family will be notified.

Police said there's no apparent danger to the public.

