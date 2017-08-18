Users of the Prairie Crossing Metra parking lot in Libertyville are being advised the south lot and Station Place will be resurfaced between mid-August and early September. The work will involve grinding off the existing pavement surface, repairing the road base and repaving. The work will be done in two phases starting with the northern portion. The second part will include Station Place, the access road (Station Place) to Midlothian Road. The access road will be open but delays are expected. Call Kevin Betke at (847) 833-0252 between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. with questions or (847) 362-8310 after hours.
Metra to resurface parking lot in Libertyville
