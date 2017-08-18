How some schools plan to mark the solar eclipse

hello

How some schools plan to mark the solar eclipse

•Naperville Central High School students will gather on the school's football field to watch the eclipse, after watching a video during morning announcements explaining the science, history and safety aspects. Some students in an independent study class will be taking measurements of the sun's rays and uploading it to an international databank through Fermilab.

•Students at Stevenson High School in Lincolnshire will watch the solar eclipse from the school's stadium. Students, faculty and staff members will be provided with safety glasses.

•Algonquin-based Community Unit District 300 is providing protective safety glasses for students and employees seeking to view the partial eclipse, but all physical education classes are being moved indoors and no outdoor classes will be allowed. All outdoor athletic practices, marching band, and other events are being delayed until after 3:30 p.m.

•Mundelein High School students in several science classes will observe the eclipse from a third-floor balcony through a telescope with a solar lens and with solar sunglasses.

• School is not yet in session at Indian Prairie Unit District 204's Waubonsie Valley High School, but teachers will take a break from their preparations to watch the eclipse, wearing eclipse T-shirts.

•Some Palatine Township Elementary District 15 schools and classrooms have been equipped with solar eclipse glasses so students can go outside and view the eclipse. Some schools will keep students indoors and explore the eclipse through NASA's livestreaming video. The program will feature views from NASA research aircraft, high-altitude balloons, satellites and specially modified telescopes.

•Northwest Suburban High School District 214 will provide safety glasses during eighth period to students with parent permission to watch the eclipse. Physical education classes will be held indoors. Outdoor athletic practices, marching band, and other events will occur after 3:20 p.m.

•Wauconda Unit District 118 will keep most students inside during the eclipse, except high school students who will get to watch it under the guidance of their astronomy teacher. Teachers will livestream the event in their classrooms for students in the lower grades.