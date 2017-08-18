Elburn Days kicks off with parade

hello

Article to: (required) Article from: (required) Add a message (optional)

The 88th Elburn Days got underway Friday night with its annual parade down Main Street.

The late summer festival, which continues Saturday and Sunday, blends agriculture-related activities such as 4-H judging and a tractor pull with carnival rides, entertainment, a craft show and a mud volleyball tournament.

Visitors can also enjoy bingo, a petting zoo, a charity race, dance performances and a beer garden. Musical performers include Stroker Red, Hillbilly Rockstarz and Josh Thompson Saturday, and Kashmir and Hi Infidelity Sunday.

On Saturday, guests can park at the Metra station and take a shuttle to the festival grounds.

For a schedule of events, go to elburnlions.com/Elburn-days.