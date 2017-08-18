Breaking News Bar
 
Elburn Days kicks off with parade

  • Angela Spore of Elburn wears a patriotic shirt as a color guard marches past to open the Elburn Days Parade in downtown Elburn Friday evening.

    John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Andy Van Bogaert covers the ears of his son Elijah, 3, who sits on his shoulders as the Elburn Fire Department vehicles blast their horns and sirens at the start of the Elburn Days Parade in downtown Elburn Friday evening.

    John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Boy Scouts from Elburn Troop 7 dress like pancakes to advertise Saturday morning's breakfast at the American Legion during the Elburn Days Parade in downtown Elburn Friday evening.

    John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • A 1956 convertible Oldsmobile from the Kane County Car Club is driven on Main St. during the Elburn Days Parade in downtown Elburn Friday evening.

    John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • The Kaneland Middle School band performs in downtown Elburn during the Elburn Days Parade Friday evening.

    John Starks | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

The 88th Elburn Days got underway Friday night with its annual parade down Main Street.

The late summer festival, which continues Saturday and Sunday, blends agriculture-related activities such as 4-H judging and a tractor pull with carnival rides, entertainment, a craft show and a mud volleyball tournament.

Visitors can also enjoy bingo, a petting zoo, a charity race, dance performances and a beer garden. Musical performers include Stroker Red, Hillbilly Rockstarz and Josh Thompson Saturday, and Kashmir and Hi Infidelity Sunday.

On Saturday, guests can park at the Metra station and take a shuttle to the festival grounds.

For a schedule of events, go to elburnlions.com/Elburn-days.

