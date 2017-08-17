Van mows into Barcelona crowd killing several in terror attack

Police officers cordon off a street in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017. Police in the northern Spanish city of Barcelona say a white van has jumped the sidewalk in the city's historic Las Ramblas district, injuring several people.

An injured person is carried in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, after a white van jumped the sidewalk in the historic Las Ramblas district, crashing into a summer crowd of residents and tourists and injuring several people, police said.

(Bloomberg) -- A van plowed into pedestrians on one of Barcelona's busiest streets at the height of the summer tourist season, causing multiple deaths and injuries, as local media reported the driver fled the scene and was holed up in a nearby restaurant.

Spanish media including El Mundo put the death toll at 13, while police said the attacks killed multiple deaths without giving a number.

State broadcaster TVE said authorities were treating the attack as terrorism. Catalan police are negotiating with at least one armed perpetrator who was dug in at a Turkish restaurant, TVE said. Police, who spoke of multiple deaths without giving a number, said they were pursuing the suspect, as emergency services treated at least 17 injured.

The van struck crowds in Las Ramblas, an iconic tourist spot, and a witness told TVE it rammed into people at 80 kilometers per hour (50 miles), zigzagging into the crowds.

Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said he was in touch with authorities on the incident.

Images of injured victims being tended to on the sidewalk are all too familiar in Europe. Terrorists in London drove vehicles into pedestrians on bridges in two incidents this year, leaving many dead. There was also an attack using a van in Stockholm. Last year, trucks plowed through crowds in Berlin and Nice.

Spain has long been a target of Islamist-inspired terrorism; one of the worst attacks in Europe was in Madrid in 2004 when terrorists killed about 200 people with bombs on early morning commuter trains.

Television images showed scenes of chaos as people tended to the wounded with police closing off the center of Barcelona and telling people to stay home. Train and metro stations were closed in the area, according to local newspaper La Vanguardia.

Police said earlier reports of a shootout were untrue.