Kids converge on Elmwood Elementary for school starting in Naperville

Whether by bike, by foot, by bus, by car or even atop a parent's shoulders, dozens of Naperville Unit District 203's young students arrived Thursday morning to start the year anew at Elmwood Elementary School.

Elmwood its newest crop of students to an expanded space with an addition of classrooms built this summer. The school board paid $837,700 to contractor RL Sohol of Plainfield for the work.

Elmwood and Steeple Run elementaries saw classroom additions this summer while Ranch View Elementary got a new playground, among other construction or renovation projects the district completed in recent months.

Before the school year began, District 203 brought back a tradition of hosting an All-Staff Kickoff event for the new school year. The event, offered on Monday and Wednesday mornings, was a pep rally with a multimedia presentation about the state of the district for employees from bus drivers to teachers and top administrators.