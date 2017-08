Free movie matinee Aug. 25 at Vernon Hills library

A movie matinee will be shown from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, at Aspen Drive Library, 701 Aspen Drive, Vernon Hills.

The free screening for adults shows popular and acclaimed movies. Call the library, (847) 362-2330, for movie titles and ratings or sign up at www.cooklib.org to receive monthly emails of movie listings.

the event is sponsored by the Friends of the Library. Additional support provided by Liberty Theater 1 & 2 (Golden Age Cinemas).