Carpentersville approves 2 percent water, sewer rate hike

A water and sewer rate increase intended to fund capital projects in Carpentersville will be lower than anticipated.

The village board this week approved a 2 percent rate hike, raising the cost of water and sewer services to $10.85 per 1,000 gallons. The increase takes effect Sept. 1 and is expected to generate an additional $150,000 annually toward infrastructure improvements and ongoing maintenance, Finance Director Hitesh Desai said.

The village's audit and finance commission originally proposed an annual 3 percent rate increase for the next three years, as recommended by consultants from Chicago-area firm Baxter & Woodman. That plan was designed to financially support roughly $5 million in capital projects that officials hoped to complete in upcoming years.

However, some trustees felt such an increase would have placed too large a burden on residents, especially after the state's recent personal income tax hike. Trustee Kevin Rehberg, chairman of the audit and finance commission, suggested lowering the proposed increase by one percentage point and eliminating any commitment to raise fees beyond this year. The measure passed 5-1.

"People definitely understand the need to (make) our infrastructure a priority. It's a core tenet we're responsible for," Rehberg said. "But then people are also very sensitive to the cost of government and services, as they should be. I just felt with all the additional tax pressure we're facing right now, we're better to space it out more."

The new rate will appear on residents' bimonthly water and sewer bills starting in November. Residents who use between 7,000 and 8,000 gallons every two months are expected to see an average increase of $1.66, which amounts to $9.94 per year.

Though the lower rate increase won't affect infrastructure work slated for the immediate future, it could require the village to push back or forego some projects in later years, Village Manager Mark Rooney said. Officials will have to reevaluate the funding mechanisms and timeline for the proposed capital improvements, which have already been prioritized by importance.

Trustee Diane Lawrence, who previously advocated for a lower rate increase, voted against Rehberg's amendment, saying it was sprung on the board at the last minute. Other trustees also questioned how the change would affect long-term water and sewer operations.

"I really don't like kicking things down the road. We know we have a lot of stuff to do that maybe isn't critical right now but is going to be critical," Trustee Don Burroway said. "I wish we would've had a little bit more leeway so I could (look) into this."