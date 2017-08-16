Breaking News Bar
 
Politics
updated: 8/16/2017 2:01 PM

Under pressure, Trump disbands business advisory councils

  • President Donald Trump gestures as he answers reporters questions in the lobby of Trump Tower, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017 in New York.

  • President Donald Trump speaks to the media in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017.

  • President Donald Trump pauses as he answers questions in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017.

  • President Donald Trump reaches into his suit jacket for a piece of paper with the quote he made on Saturday regarding the events in Charlottesville, Va., as he speaks to the media in the lobby of Trump Tower, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017.

  • Activists supporting Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), and other immigration issues gather near Trump Tower in New York, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, as they protest President Donald Trump.

  • President Donald Trump walks away from his podium after speaking in the lobby of Trump Tower, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017 in New York.

By JULIE PACE and JONATHAN LEMIRE
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

NEW YORK (AP) -- With corporate chieftains fleeing, President Donald Trump announced Wednesday he is ending a pair of advisory business councils in the latest fallout over his remarks about the Charlottesville protests.

"Rather than putting pressure on the businesspeople of the Manufacturing Council & Strategy & Policy Forum, I am ending both. Thank you all!" Trump tweeted in a face-saving effort from his home at Trump Tower. He was to depart New York later Wednesday to return to his New Jersey golf club.

CEOs began announcing their resignations after Trump's first comments about the violence Saturday in Charlottesville, Virginia, between white supremacists and counter-protesters. The resignations accelerated after he re-emphasized his earlier remarks and on Tuesday blamed "both sides" for the series of events that led to the death of a 32-year-old Charlottesville woman.

Standing in the lobby of Trump Tower on Tuesday, Trump acknowledged that there were "some very bad people" among those who gathered to protest Saturday. But he added: "You also had people that were very fine people, on both sides."

Trump's remarks were widely criticized in Washington and around the country.

