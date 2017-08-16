Breaking News Bar
 
State Rep. Andersson of Geneva says he won't seek re-election

      Rep. Steven Andersson of Geneva said in a recording of WTTW Channel 11's "Chicago Tonight" that he would not seek re-election in 2018.
Daily Herald report

State Rep. Steven Andersson, a Republican from Geneva, said Wednesday in a recording for WTTW Channel 11's "Chicago Tonight" that he will not seek re-election next year because of the partisan politics in Springfield.

"The reality is that this place if very much leadership-driven, and leaders are driven to win. And that means that policy sometimes takes a second place to politics," Andersson said on the program to air Thursday.

He clarified: not sometimes, but "too often."

Andersson was one of a dozen Republicans who joined the General Assembly's majority Democrats to vote for a budget and income tax increase in July over the objections of Gov. Bruce Rauner. Shortly thereafter, Andersson was deposed as House Republicans' floor leader, WTTW reported.

"The proudest moment here was passing that budget for me. And it was something major and it's something that I know I contributed to and made happen. I'm proud of that. But I don't have to stay here forever. I did that thing. I'm good with it. Now it's time to take a different course and a different way to serve," Andersson told the program.

Andersson said he's not making the decision based on a potential primary fight. He said he played out his future in the state House as if he won next year's election.

"I consider myself a moderate Republican, which means I tend to cross the aisle a lot, and it becomes increasingly difficult around here to function in that role," he told the program.

Andersson is an attorney who became a state representative in 2015.

Andersson joins a string of state lawmakers from the suburbs who won't seek re-election. Northbrook Democratic Rep. Elaine Nekritz said in June she would be stepping down. Republican Reps. Patti Bellock of Hinsdale and Barb Wheeler of Crystal Lake are not running for re-election, WTTW reports.

And in the state Senate, Republican Leader Christine Radogno resigned in June. She followed Republican state Sen. Matt Murphy of Palatine and Democratic state Sen. Dan Kotowski of Park Ridge.

