updated: 8/16/2017 5:47 PM

Naperville rededicates art wall portraying 'Search for Knowledge'

  Brand Bobosky, Chairman of Century Walk Corp. presides over the rededication Wednesday afternoon of the repaired sculpture "Man's Search for Knowledge Through the Ages" outside Nichols Library in downtown Naperville. The art was restored after it was damaged last summer in a crash.

    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  The Century Walk Corp. sculpture "Man's Search for Knowledge Through the Ages" in downtown Naperville was damaged July 19, 2016 when a driver crashed into it. Artist Diosdado "Dodie" Mondero spent months this spring and summer repairing the art outside Nichols Library.

    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  Artist Diosdado "Dodie" Mondero explains how he repaired a hole in a sculpture wall outside Nichols Library in downtown Naperville called "Man's Search for Knowledge Through the Ages" as officials from the library, the city and Century Walk Corp. public art group rededicated the piece Wednesday afternoon.

    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  Julie Rothenfluh, Executive Director of Naperville Public Library, says it was exciting to see "Man's Search for Knowledge Through the Ages" come together again after helping pick up pieces of the damaged art wall last summer when a driver crashed into it.

    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  Brand Bobosky, Chairman of Century Walk Corp. says he never anticipated having to reconstruct any of the public art nonprofit's 48 pieces. But he had to hire masons and an artist to piece back together the art wall behind him, a 30-year-old sculpture called "Man's Search for Knowledge Through the Ages."

    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

 
Marie Wilson
 
 

The "Search for Knowledge Through the Ages" is on once again outside Nichols Library in downtown Naperville.

A sculpture wall bearing that name was rededicated Wednesday afternoon, marking the completion of a yearlong process to piece and paint it back together after it was damaged in a crash.

The 50-foot-long, 7-foot-tall, curved wall of brown brick was "teetering" on July 19, 2016, when an 81-year-old driver crashed into it, said Brand Bobosky, chairman of Century Walk Corp., a public art nonprofit with 48 pieces throughout Naperville.

It rained that day as staff members of Naperville Public Library helped gather pieces of the structure that fell from a hole maybe 4 feet wide and 5 feet tall in the structure at the northeast corner of Jefferson Avenue and Webster Street, said Julie Rothenfluh, the library's executive director.

By chance, a Naperville resident who is vice president of marketing for a masonry and concrete repair firm saw a photo of the damage on Facebook.

"It was knocked off its foundation pretty dramatically," said Jeff Dickson of Eugene Matthews Inc. in Broadview, who quickly offered to help.

Century Walk hired Dickson's company to realign the wall and "preserve the front of the structure for a nice, clean usable canvas," he said. The process was meticulous, with masons numbering each brick so it could be placed back in proper position.

Once the wall became a canvas again, artist Diosdado "Dodie" Mondero stepped in. Mondero is Century Walk's public art curator and the creator of his own downtown Naperville artwork including the "Pillars of the Community" mural at Chicago Avenue and Main Street and parts of the "Naperville Loves a Parade" mural in an alley west of Main Street.

It was his first time restoring an art wall, so he "winged it," to some extent, he said. He found a special clay at a special effects store -- the kind of stuff used to make monster masks, he said -- and used it to match the motif of the existing bricks. He topped that off with exterior paint, then a power washing and sealant for finishing touches.

Images Mondero recreated show mathematical equations, music, architecture, literature, dancers, a space station and the universe -- all objects original artist Mara Smith of Seattle included in the piece before it first was dedicated in 1987. The recreated sculpture shows other pursuits in "Man's Search for Knowledge Through the Ages," using the sea to represent the beginning of time, open books and the tree of knowledge to represent learning.

Restoration of the sculpture cost about $50,000 -- $8,000 more than it cost to commission it 30 years ago.

"We're just very pleased that the wall's been able to be repaired," Rothenfluh said. "To see it all put back together -- we're very excited."

