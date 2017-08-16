Naperville Democrat seeking Connelly's 21st Senate seat

hello

Democrat Laura Ellman of Naperville plans to run next year for the 21st District seat held by Republican Michael Connelly. Courtesy of Laura Ellman

A Naperville Democrat has announced her intent to seek the 21st District seat held by Republican state Sen. Michael Connelly.

Laura Ellman, an assessor at a national laboratory, said in a news release she wants to use her experience with data analysis and regulatory compliance to solve problems facing the district and the state.

She said she has a master's degree in applied statistics and more than 20 years working in manufacturing, which will help her be "an independent voice committed to problem solving."

Ellman grew up in Hanover Park and Bartlett and also lived in West Chicago before moving to Naperville, where she lives with her husband, Pete, and their two children. She serves on the Naperville housing advisory commission and has volunteered with the Naperville Big Band Jazz Fest, Habitat for Humanity and Feed My Starving Children, among other organizations.

Ellman's campaign is vying for the seat Connelly has occupied since 2012. Connelly is a former state representative in the 48th House District and a former Lisle Village Board member.

The election cycle begins with a March 20 primary leading up to the general election on Nov. 6, 2018.