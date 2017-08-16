Motorcyclists sought for Lake County Honor Flight escort

Lake County Honor Flight is calling on the motorcycle community to help escort 22 veterans to Mitchell Airport in Milwaukee on Friday, Aug. 25, for their Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.

The send off will begin at North Chicago city hall, 1850 Lewis Ave. A required ride brief is scheduled for 3:45 a.m., with departure at 4:30 a.m. Registration is not required for this police-escorted ride. All two, three and four wheelers welcome. \

For more information please call Barb JoJo-Redd Gist, (224) 572-9733 or visit the Facebook page, facebook.com/lakecountyhonorflight.