Breaking News Bar
 
Lake County
updated: 8/16/2017 2:21 PM

Motorcyclists sought for Lake County Honor Flight escort

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald report

Lake County Honor Flight is calling on the motorcycle community to help escort 22 veterans to Mitchell Airport in Milwaukee on Friday, Aug. 25, for their Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.

The send off will begin at North Chicago city hall, 1850 Lewis Ave. A required ride brief is scheduled for 3:45 a.m., with departure at 4:30 a.m. Registration is not required for this police-escorted ride. All two, three and four wheelers welcome. \

For more information please call Barb JoJo-Redd Gist, (224) 572-9733 or visit the Facebook page, facebook.com/lakecountyhonorflight.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account