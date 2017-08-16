Former police chief, undersheriff Rose named to Mundelein's planning commission

It looks like 50 years of public service simply isn't enough for Raymond J. Rose.

Rose, who long served as Mundelein's police chief and retired as Lake County's undersheriff earlier this year, has been appointed to fill a vacancy on Mundelein's planning and zoning commission.

Rose was named to the panel, which helps shape residential and commercial development, Monday night by the village board. He succeeds Scott Black, who resigned to take a seat on the village board last month.

"This is an exciting time for Mundelein, and I look forward to being a part of that," Rose told the Daily Herald.

Rose had served as undersheriff since 2013. He previously spent 20 years as Mundelein's police chief and was with the Franklin Park and Elk Grove Village police departments before that.

When he announced his retirement from the sheriff's office in April, the 70-year-old Rose said he planned to spend more time with his wife, Joanne, and their children and grandchildren.

But he's also stayed active in volunteer posts, including leading Lake County's housing and community development commission.

Rose said he believes his law enforcement background will benefit the planning commission, as there are crime-prevention issues village leaders need to address when considering developments.

Mayor Steve Lentz believes Rose's police experience and his 23 years as a Mundelein resident both are pluses.

"Ray Rose knows this town and our residents like few others," Lentz said.

After Rose was introduced during Monday's village board meeting, Trustee Kerston Russell joked the appointment "keeps him off the streets."

Earlier in the night, the board named planning commissioner Terry Roswick the chairman of that panel. Black had led the commission for 10 years.