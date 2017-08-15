New Metra chief expected to be picked Wednesday

Metra directors are expected to vote Wednesday on a new leader to replace outgoing Executive Director Don Orseno.

The longtime railroader will retire in December, and officials said they wanted to make a timely decision to allow for an orderly transition.

Orseno was named acting executive director in August 2013 amid a period of turmoil for the railroad and has stabilized the agency during his tenure.

Orseno, who also serves in a number of leadership roles in the American Public Transportation Association and Association of American Railroads, earns $317,500 a year.

Vice Chairman Romayne Brown of Chicago along with board Directors Jack Partelow of Naperville and South Holland Mayor Don DeGraff headed up the search for a new executive director.

Whoever takes over at Metra will be responsible for one of the largest commuter railroads in the U.S. with an annual budget of $1 billion. The agency provides about 1.6 million passenger rides a week.