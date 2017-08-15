Grayslake road closure

The Lake County Division of Transportation will close Center Street between Route 83 and Atkinson Road in Grayslake to replace the large culvert just east of Route 83. The work will begin Aug. 21 and the road is expected to reopen Sept. 1. The detour route is Route 83 to Route 120 to Atkinson Road. Heavy flash flooding July 12-13 undermined the culvert leading to a partial collapse of the pavement. This culvert was schedule to be replaced in 2018, but officials have decided to remove and replace it now. For information, visit https://www.lakecountyil.gov/3741/Road-Closure-News-Releases