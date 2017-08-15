Fire severely damages barn in Geneva Township

A storage barn was severely damaged by a fire Monday night at 37W260 Kaneville Road in Geneva Township.

The Geneva Fire Department was dispatched at 9:06 p.m., and fought the fire with aid from Batavia, St. Charles, Elburn, West Chicago, Fermilab and North Aurora fire departments.

There was thick smoke and heavy flames when firefighters arrived, according to a news release from the city. It took them about 40 minutes to get the fire under control, and two firefighters were treated at the scene for dehydration.

The cause of the fire is unknown. A boat and a pickup truck were stored in the barn. The damage estimate is unknown.