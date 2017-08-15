$2M bail for son accused of killing dad in St. Charles Township

John Shenko is charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of his father.

A judge Tuesday set bail at $2 million for a 22-year-old man accused of stabbing his father more than 100 times and killing him last weekend.

John Shenko was dressed in a fluorescent green jumpsuit, indicating he is on suicide watch at the Kane County jail. His attorney said he is autistic and bipolar and off his medications. He leaned over a podium as Judge Christine Downs explained his rights, frequently and firmly saying "OK" to confirm what Downs said and at other times almost interrupting her.

Authorities have charged Shenko with two counts of first-degree murder in the death of Kevin J. Shenko, 60, who was found dead outside his home on Longridge Drive in St. Charles Township Sunday morning. Deputies were called to the area for a man screaming for help.

John Shenko was arrested at the scene, questioned and charged Monday.

A synopsis of what prosecutors believed happened Sunday was not read in court, but Downs acknowledged she reviewed it and there was probable cause to move forward.

Assistant State's Attorney Bridget Sabbia said the younger Shenko tried to jump through a window and injure himself while in custody.

"There were more than 100 wounds to the victim," Sabbia said. "It's the state's belief the defendant is a danger to himself and the public."

Shenko told Downs he planned to hire an attorney and had at least $40,000 to put toward that end due to working more than 60 hours weekly at a pizza store and other jobs.

Assistant Public Defender Kim Bilbrey said Shenko is autistic and bipolar, not on his medications, and had never been arrested.

"He used to be on medication in the past," Bilbrey told the judge.

Shenko is next due in court Friday, and faces 20 to 60 years in prison if convicted.