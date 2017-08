200 attend anti-hate vigil in Naperville

More than 200 people attended a Monday night vigil in Naperville in support of the victims of violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The group met Monday night at the Free Speech Pavilion on the Riverwalk to show solidarity with Charlottesville, Virginia, after a "Unite the Right" march and protests against the march there ended in violence and one death.

People who attended the vigil said they hoped it would send a signal that hate and bigotry is not condoned here.