Tax appeal workshop Wednesday in Buffalo Grove

State Rep. Carol Sente will host a free property tax appeals workshop for residents of Vernon Township from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, at the township's community services building, 2900 N. Main St., Buffalo Grove.

Township Supervisor Daniel Didech and Assessor Gary Raupp will be on hand to explain the residential property assessment and appeal process, as well as walk participants step by step through the property tax appeal process.

Visit http://www.lakecountyil.gov/ for a list of assessment help centers. The last day for residents of Lake County to file their appeals is 30 days after the publication of current assessments for your township.