Stevenson High named top open-enrollment school in the country

hello

Lincolnshire's Stevenson High School has been named the top open-enrollment public high school in America for the second year in a row by the website niche.com, which ranks schools and communities on various criteria.

Overall, Stevenson was ranked third among U.S. public high schools, behind two Chicago selective-enrollment schools: Walter Payton College Prep and Northside College Prep.