Sheriff: Shooter had "enough time and arrogance" to make sure victims were dead

Emergency response vehicles gather Sunday at Great Lakes Dragway near Union Grove, Wisconsin. Three men were shot and killed during an auto racing event at the facility, authorities said. AP

Three suburban men shot dead Sunday night at a drag racing event in Wisconsin were victims of a targeted, gang-related attack, authorities said.

Khalid R. Howard, 30, of Aurora; Derek K. Edwards, 26, of North Aurora; and David L. Watson, 30, of Oswego, died from gunshot wounds after an unidentified gunman opened fire on them at Great Lakes Dragway in Union Grove, Wisconsin, Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth said.

"It appears that (the suspect) walked up to the three that are now dead and shot them point blank. So he knew what his targets were. He shot two of them, The third one ran around the side of the tent," Beth said during a Monday news conference. "He shot (the third man) and then came back up and fired a few more shots into the two that were laying there. He had enough time and enough arrogance to go back and make sure that they were dead."

"The reason I believe gangs were involved is because the three all belonged to a gang," Beth said. "And they all seemed to be quite well known by gang officers in the areas that they come from."

Beth also said "the father of one of the deceased is a high ranking member of a gang in the Chicago area."

Aurora police spokesman Dan Ferrelli confirmed all three victims "were well known to (the department)."

"Wisconsin reached out to us in reference to their investigation," Ferrelli said. "We supplied the information they were seeking and pledged our assistance in any we can. Other than that, we don't discuss investigations by outside agencies."

Beth said people claiming to be family members of the victims arrived at the racetrack late Sunday night but were not cooperative with authorities.

"That hasn't helped us," he said.

The suspect was described as a black man between 20 and 30 years old, standing about 5'9" with a thin, athletic build. His hair was shaved on the side, with a "scruffy" top, according to the sheriff's office.

Beth said he believes "several dozen" people may have witnessed the attack and he has urged them to come forward.

The suspect fled the area after the shooting in a vehicle, though Beth said witnesses have only been able to describe it as a black car.