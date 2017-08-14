Petula Clark to bring 'Downtown' to downtown St. Charles

Petula Clark, shown here in 2001, is coming to the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles. Associated Press

If you're a fan of '60s pop music or looking for somebody kind to help and understand you, Petula Clark is coming to the Arcada Theatre in downtown St. Charles for one night in December.

Clark is best known for her Grammy-winning song "Downtown," the first single by a British woman to reach No. 1 on the American pop charts. It was the first of song in a decadelong run with Clark in heavy rotation on American radio, including hits like "My Love" and "I Know a Place."

Clark was a star in her home country long before she arrived on the American scene. She came to fame entertaining World War II troops at the age of 11. Clark hit her stride by appearing in more than two dozen films before dominating the British charts on her way to becoming the most commercially successful female singer in British history. Clark has amassed 16 national top 50 hits in her singing career.

Clark revived her acting career as the 1960s came to a close. She starred in popular films like "Finian's Rainbow" and "Goodbye, Mr. Chips."

Most recently, Clark released a new version of "Downtown" in 2011 and a new studio album "From Now On" in 2016.

Clark will turn 85 about one month before her scheduled performance at 5 p.m. Dec. 17. Tickets are on sale starting at $39. For more information visit www.oshows.com or call (630) 962-7000.