India Day brings colorful celebration of culture to Naperville

The orange, white and green of the India flag was just the beginning of the spectacle of color on display Sunday near downtown Naperville as the city welcomed its third annual India Day Parade and Celebration.

Floats in an afternoon parade represented the various states of India with bright showings of cultural charm.

Dance groups performing in folk, classical and modern styles added color with their costumes.

A food court of Indian specialties spiced up taste buds with flavors from red-hot to creamy and cool.

A performer dubbed the "King of Bollywood Beats" staged a free evening concert and a splash of sparkling fireworks sent crowds home in style.

The festivities marked the 70th anniversary of India's independence from Britain and the growing presence of Indian-Americans in Naperville.