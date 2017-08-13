Breaking News Bar
 
India Day brings colorful celebration of culture to Naperville

  • Arjun Mody, Dhiti Boggaram, Sanah Wagle and Aadya Boggaram cheer Sunday while watching the third annual India Day Parade and Festival in Naperville.

    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  • Rohan Butani, 3, of Naperville waves an Indian Flag on Sunday during third annual India Day Parade in Naperville.

    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  • Aaradhya Bhagat, 3, of Naperville enjoys a fun slide Sunday during the third annual India Day Festival in Naperville.

    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  • The parkway along Hillside Road is packed with paradegoers Sunday during third annual India Day Parade in Naperville.

    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  • Members of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness, also known as the Hare Krishna movement, march Sunday in the third annual India Day Parade and Festival in Naperville.

    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  • The Diver family -- Mahadev, 3-year-old Vihan, Manisha and 6-year-old Virag, all of Lombard -- enjoy a meal Sunday at the third annual India Day Parade and Festival in Naperville.

    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

The orange, white and green of the India flag was just the beginning of the spectacle of color on display Sunday near downtown Naperville as the city welcomed its third annual India Day Parade and Celebration.

Floats in an afternoon parade represented the various states of India with bright showings of cultural charm.

Dance groups performing in folk, classical and modern styles added color with their costumes.

A food court of Indian specialties spiced up taste buds with flavors from red-hot to creamy and cool.

A performer dubbed the "King of Bollywood Beats" staged a free evening concert and a splash of sparkling fireworks sent crowds home in style.

The festivities marked the 70th anniversary of India's independence from Britain and the growing presence of Indian-Americans in Naperville.

