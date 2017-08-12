Two Round Lake Heights residents charged with drug crimes

Round Lake Park police uncovered cocaine, a stolen revolver, ammunition and other evidence in a drug bust Friday. Courtesy of Round Lake Police

Round Lake Park police arrested two men on drug and weapons charges Friday after a search warrant led to a stolen revolver.

The drug bust is part of an ongoing police probe.

Officers searched a home in Round Lake Heights and found about 14 grams of cocaine, items used to distribute and sell drugs, and a 38-caliber loaded revolver that was stolen from Des Moines, Iowa, in February.

Police first searched a residence in the 1300 block of north Turnbull Drive in Round Lake Beach at 11 a.m. Friday.

What they found there led to another address in the 1800 block of Tomahawk Lane in Round Lake Heights, where investigators uncovered the drugs, the firearm and two suspects.

Alfredo Guzman, 34, of the 1800 block of Tomahawk Lane, Round Lake Heights, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, and possession of a stolen firearm. He also was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of firearm ammunition without a FOIA card.

Santos DeHoyos, 22, of the 1800 block of Tomahawk Lane, Round Lake Heights, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. He also was charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful use of a weapon.

Residents at both locations thanked police after the arrests, authorities said.

The search warrant was part of a wider drug investigation that resulted in the arrest of three men and seizure of more than 400 grams of cocaine July 7.

Both men are being detained at Lake County jail on $100,000 bond. The revolver will be analyzed at the Northern Illinois Crime Lab to see if it was used in other crimes.