updated: 8/12/2017 8:07 PM

President Trump recognizes Naperville's India Day celebration with letter

By Katie Smith
Daily Herald correspondent

In recognition of the 70th anniversary of India's Independence, an official letter from President Donald Trump will be presented Sunday at Naperville's India Day Grand Celebration.

The letter reads, in part, "Thanks to the irreplaceable contributions of Hindu and Indian Americans, the future of our valued partnership has never looked brighter, and we continue to foster even greater cooperation for future generations," according to a news release.

The celebration, hosted by the Indian Community Outreach Organization and sponsored by the Republican Hindu Coalition, is one of the largest Indian-American festivals in the United States. The day is aimed at embracing and preserving the heritage and contributions of Indian-Americans and encouraging them to help America grow, according to the release.

The event will feature food, floats, fashion, fireworks, shopping, and classical and modern Indian dance. Popular Bollywood stars will headline the show. Admission is free.

Also scheduled to attend are Gov. Bruce Rauner and British politician Nigel Farage, former leader of the right-wing UK Independence Party, according to the release.

Republican Hindu Coalition Chairman Shalli Kumar said this celebration has the potential to be the most successful one yet.

"This will be the most spectacular year in the history of this celebration," Kumar said in a statement. "We expect more than 20,000 members of our community, family, and friends. And we salute (Aurora-based Q1 Technologies Inc. CEO) Krishna Bansal and the Indian Community Outreach Organization for the rich tradition it has created."

Activities will begin at 11 a.m. Knoch Park, 724 S. West St., Naperville.

