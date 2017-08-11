Breaking News Bar
 
District 207 superintendent honored by career, tech education group

  • Maine Township High School District 207 Superintendent Ken Wallace

    Maine Township High School District 207 Superintendent Ken Wallace

 
Daily Herald report

Maine Township High School District 207 Superintendent Ken Wallace has been named "Champion of the Year" by a career and technical education group.

The Association for Career and Technical Education honored Wallace for his work in helping students improve ACT scores the past nine years and being named one of the most innovative school districts in the nation.

While Wallace was an assistant superintendent, the district became the first to partner with Google to use applications for education.

He's also expanded career-oriented classes, implemented a four-year plan for students to get help planning careers and expanded an internship program.

