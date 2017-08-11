Dawn Patrol: Trubisky impresses for Bears; still no auto mechanics deal

Trubisky impresses, but Fox says Bears' depth chart won't change
One of the Bears' three quarterbacks was clearly superior in the preseason opener last night, and it wasn't either of the veterans. Rookie Mitch Trubisky completed his first 10 passes as a pro, leading TD drives on each of his first two possessions in a 24-17 loss to the Denver Broncos at Soldier Field. Full story.
Mechanics, dealers still don't have deal after all-day talks
After striking for more than a week, a union representing almost 2,000 auto mechanics across the Chicago area spent yesterday at the bargaining table with auto dealer representatives but could not reach an agreement. Full story.
Rolling Meadows council endorses hotel developer's tax incentive request
Rolling Meadows aldermen have endorsed a developer's Cook County tax incentive application for the Holiday Inn property on Algonquin Road that's the site of a major proposed redevelopment. A hotel ownership group unveiled plans last month for an estimated $9 million redevelopment of the 7-acre property at 3405-3477 Algonquin Road. Full story.
Feds warn soda tax could cost Cook County food stamp funds
The federal government is threatening to withhold about $87 million in food stamp funds from the state of Illinois if Cook County doesn't alter the manner in which the penny-an-ounce tax on sweetened beverages has been implemented, officials said yesterday. Full story.
On day schools miss regular checks, comptroller sends them $429 million
As the battle over school funding in Illinois wages on, the state comptroller yesterday released $429 million to schools to help with cash flow. Chicago Democrat Susana Mendoza's payment was aimed at helping out schools after the state missed its first set of regularly scheduled payments for the 2017-18 academic year, which were due Thursday. Full story.
Bar employee indicted in brawl involving Haley Reinhart
Prosecutors yesterday announced an indictment against a Palatine man whom they accuse of choking a patron during a brawl last month at Lamplighter Inn Tavern & Grille in Palatine. Adam Sobanski, 32, faces two counts of aggravated battery, a felony punishable by up to five years in prison. Full story.
Weather
Mostly cloudy and 69 degrees this morning. Clouds are giving a way to some sun this afternoon, with highs in the upper 70s. Temps tonight in the low 60s.Full weather.
Traffic
Work is scheduled to close Cedar Lake Road between Route 120 and Nippersink Avenue in Round Lake until Aug. 31. Full traffic.
Loss of Contreras means it's time for Cubs to bear down
Yesterday the Cubs were bracing for news about catcher Willson Contreras, who left Wednesday's 3-1 loss at San Francisco with what appeared to be a moderate to severe hamstring injury while running to first base. If the Cubs are going to win the National League Central -- let alone repeat as world champions -- they're going to have to overcome adversity. Full story