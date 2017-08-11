Breaking News Bar
 
Cook County
updated: 8/11/2017 4:50 PM

Cook County Democrats endorse Pritzker for governor

  • J.B. Pritzker speaks with the media after announcing his run for governor April 6 in Chicago. He received the endorsement of the Cook County Democratic Party on Friday

  • Chicago businessman and Democratic candidate for governor Chris Kennedy poses for a portrait in his office in Chicago. Appearing before party slatemakers Friday morning, Kennedy pledged to transform the Democratic Party into the party of "reform." The Cook County Democratic Party endorsed rival J.B. Pritzker.

Chicago Sun-Times
The Cook County Democratic Party on Friday endorsed billionaire and philanthropist J.B. Pritzker for governor in next year's hotly contested primary -- bolstering his status as a front-runner.

Pritzker vowed to fight for working-class families and strengthen the state's Democratic Party with a vast network of resources, while businessman Chris Kennedy pledged he'd transform the Democratic Party into the party of "reform," as the two best-known Democratic candidates appeared before party slatemakers Friday morning.

Though sources had earlier told the Chicago Sun-Times Pritzker was expected to get the endorsement, there were numerous calls during the slating session for an open primary.

For the complete story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.

