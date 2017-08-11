Cook County Democrats endorse Pritzker for governor

The Cook County Democratic Party on Friday endorsed billionaire and philanthropist J.B. Pritzker for governor in next year's hotly contested primary -- bolstering his status as a front-runner.
Pritzker vowed to fight for working-class families and strengthen the state's Democratic Party with a vast network of resources, while businessman Chris Kennedy pledged he'd transform the Democratic Party into the party of "reform," as the two best-known Democratic candidates appeared before party slatemakers Friday morning.
Though sources had earlier told the Chicago Sun-Times Pritzker was expected to get the endorsement, there were numerous calls during the slating session for an open primary.
